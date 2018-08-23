ValuEngine Upgrades Atlantic Capital (ACBI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of ACBI opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Atlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 6.14%. equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $44,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $573,377 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

