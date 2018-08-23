ValuEngine Lowers Education Realty Trust (EDR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Education Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Education Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Education Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Education Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,609,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,309,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 2,325,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,814 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Education Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,014,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

