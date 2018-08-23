VALLOUREC SA/S (VLOWY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Get VALLOUREC SA/S alerts:

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.