Usca Ria LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.55.

NYSE:PM opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

