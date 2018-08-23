US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.64. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOL. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 27,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,896,902.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,427.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter worth about $200,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.20. 38,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.65. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

