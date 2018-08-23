US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 145.4% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 166,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,461 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 143.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $838,945.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.00 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and have sold 556,851 shares valued at $77,034,735. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

NYSE CRM opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 325.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $91.30 and a 52-week high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.