US Bancorp DE Has $24.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

