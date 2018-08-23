Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Universal Forest Products reported mixed results in the second quarter of 2018, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales beat the same. Earnings and sales increased 29.1% and 20.7% year over year, respectively, driven by healthy segmental contributions. Notably, for the 12th time in a row, the company came up with record sales and earnings. However, the company is plagued with high costs stemming from sales and other administrative expenses. Cost of sales increased 22.1% and SG&A expenses grew 10.6% in the quarter. Also, the company’s gross margins have been declining since the past few quarters due to higher transportation costs. Meanwhile, its shares have underperformed the industry over a year. Earnings estimates for 2018 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the stock’s earnings prospect.”

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 10.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 82.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

