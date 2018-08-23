UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $21.42 million and $30,581.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and C2CX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00265854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149237 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033105 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

