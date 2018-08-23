United Internet (UTDI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.60 ($73.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.66 ($67.80).

UTDI opened at €44.08 ($50.09) on Wednesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

