United Internet (UTDI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.60 ($73.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.66 ($67.80).

Get United Internet alerts:

UTDI opened at €44.08 ($50.09) on Wednesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.