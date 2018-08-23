United Internet (UTDI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, equinet set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.66 ($67.80).

UTDI opened at €44.05 ($50.06) on Monday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a twelve month high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

