United Internet (UTDI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, equinet set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.66 ($67.80).

UTDI opened at €44.05 ($50.06) on Monday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a twelve month high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply