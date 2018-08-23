Under Armour Inc Class C (UA) Receives $15.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

UA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 104,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,830. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11 and a beta of -0.72. Under Armour Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class C will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour Inc Class C

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

