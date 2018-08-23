Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 129,316 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 950,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 54.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 147,359 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Under Armour Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

