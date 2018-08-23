Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RARE. credit cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $81.63 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $1.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 703.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $454,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $912,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,288 shares of company stock worth $2,868,167 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 158,723 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,417,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 218,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,507 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,221.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,403 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

