ugChain (UGC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, ugChain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a market cap of $7.21 million and $1.29 million worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00261491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00148257 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032053 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

