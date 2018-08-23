UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (CS) a €21.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.50 ($24.43) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.70 ($32.61) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.98 ($30.65).

EPA:CS opened at €22.80 ($25.91) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

