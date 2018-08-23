U.S. Bancorp (USB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.58.

NYSE USB opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

