Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 417.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,901.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $26,574.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,306.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,661. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

