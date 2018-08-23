Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,411 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Nice comprises 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Nice worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nice stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76.
Nice Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.
