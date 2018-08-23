Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,411 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Nice comprises 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Nice worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nice in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.