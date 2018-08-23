Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Air Transport Services Group worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $281,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.24 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 10.44%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

