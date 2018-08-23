Tygh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,689 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Rudolph Technologies worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTEC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 182,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTEC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $104,373.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $905,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $339,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,268 shares of company stock worth $563,074 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTEC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

