Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Holdings Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $623,227,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 93.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 26,833,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,606 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $84,991,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numen Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $98,496,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

