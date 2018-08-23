TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 91.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 240.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. 831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $98.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. equities research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

