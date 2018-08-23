TrustPlus Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million (TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. TrustPlus has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $10,932.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustPlus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustPlus has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TrustPlus Profile

TrustPlus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. The official website for TrustPlus is trustplus.com . TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrustPlus Coin Trading

TrustPlus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustPlus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

