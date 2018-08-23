Truepoint Inc. Buys 4,696,088 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2,184.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696,088 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 19.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $210,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

