Tronox Ltd (TROX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

In other news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 12,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,669.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Daniel Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,989.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.