Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO) & Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) Financial Survey

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE: GTN.A) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GTN.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Tribune Company Common Stock alerts:

This table compares Tribune Company Common Stock and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Company Common Stock 28.61% 7.18% 2.85% Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35%

Tribune Company Common Stock has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tribune Company Common Stock and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Company Common Stock $1.85 billion 1.75 $194.11 million $1.41 26.24 Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.54 $261.95 million N/A N/A

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tribune Company Common Stock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Tribune Company Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tribune Company Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tribune Company Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. Tribune Company Common Stock pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tribune Company Common Stock and Gray Television, Inc. Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tribune Company Common Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tribune Company Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Tribune Company Common Stock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tribune Company Common Stock is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Summary

Tribune Company Common Stock beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tribune Company Common Stock Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV digital multicast networks; a production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Gray Television, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.