Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 736,875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 843,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 2,873.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 553,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 534,596 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,182,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 415,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 310,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.