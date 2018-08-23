Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. Eaton’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

