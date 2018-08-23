Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,694 Insulet Co. (PODD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -205.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,646. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.