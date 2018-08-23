Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 91,926 Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 114,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 87,747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

