Tredje AP fonden Has $3.64 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in ANSYS by 9.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 310,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 69.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 65.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total transaction of $5,141,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

