Tredje AP fonden Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,662 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,210,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,933,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

