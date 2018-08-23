Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Position Lowered by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 217.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 265.4% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 259,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $144.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.81.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.34. 5,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,575. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.