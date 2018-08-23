Traders Sell Shares of Medtronic (MDT) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $109.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $135.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Medtronic had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Medtronic traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $95.61Specifically, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,419,000 after purchasing an additional 782,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,973 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

