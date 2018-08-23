Traders Sell Shares of Cotiviti (COTV) on Strength (COTV)

Investors sold shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) on strength during trading on Thursday. $1.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.79 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cotiviti had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Cotiviti traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $44.72

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cotiviti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. Cotiviti had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Parisi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,800 shares of company stock worth $3,339,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 21.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 28.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

