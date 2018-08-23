Traders Sell Shares of Alibaba Group (BABA) on Strength (BABA)

Investors sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $750.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $877.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $127.31 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alibaba Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded up $1.63 for the day and closed at $177.92

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $451.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

