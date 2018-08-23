Traders Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Traders sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $90.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $133.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.11 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, DowDuPont had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $68.83

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Ruffer LLP raised its position in DowDuPont by 22,779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,757 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,025,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

