Traders Buy Shares of NextEra Energy (NEE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $61.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.27 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NextEra Energy had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded down ($1.67) for the day and closed at $172.63

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $1,835,299.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock worth $5,968,602. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

