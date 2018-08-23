Traders Buy Pfizer (PFE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $192.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $114.23 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Pfizer had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Pfizer traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $42.16

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

The company has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 29,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

