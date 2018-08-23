Traders Buy iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $87.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded down ($0.43) for the day and closed at $63.16

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,833 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.