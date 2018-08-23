Traders Buy iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $109.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $105.00 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $46.92

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.2288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

