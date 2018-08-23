Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Targa Resources (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,985 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,008% compared to the average volume of 521 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $167,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,105 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,283.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $111,963.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 619,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -846.51%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

