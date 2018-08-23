TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 520,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 119,993 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

