TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

TSLX stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 114,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

