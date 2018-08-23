Townsquare Media (TSQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

TSQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.56 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Townsquare Media news, CEO Dhruv Prasad bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $53,360. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

