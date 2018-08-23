Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

