Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.03

News coverage about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8532896154111 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

