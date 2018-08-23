Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 97,097 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,097 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 5,171.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 7,663.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 605.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Jude acquired 2,280 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,030.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guhan Subramanian acquired 1,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,607.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

