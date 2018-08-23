Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 29,874 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fastenal by 75.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 614,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

